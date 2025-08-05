ABC Arbitrage SA Purchases New Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1%

PG opened at $150.80 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $353.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

