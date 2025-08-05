McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $382,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $119.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.82. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

