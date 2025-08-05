Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Buys 433 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $112.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

In other news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $9,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 904,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $147,447.18. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,950.89. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,728,967 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

