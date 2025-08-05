Maxi Investments CY Ltd Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Maxi Investments CY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,064 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.9%

UBER opened at $88.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $97.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

