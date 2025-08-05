Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 97,854 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 1.5% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $57,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $241.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.89. The firm has a market cap of $271.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.39 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 199,643 shares in the company, valued at $49,910,750. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.08, for a total value of $16,837,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 646,473,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,851,846,809.12. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,555,330 shares of company stock worth $360,568,811 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

