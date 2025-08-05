Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Acquires 316 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,944,503,000 after purchasing an additional 384,956 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,325,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,175,507,000 after purchasing an additional 645,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,084,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $901,643,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,555,330 shares of company stock worth $360,568,811. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.6%

TMUS stock opened at $241.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.39 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $271.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.