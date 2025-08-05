Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 191,380 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,992,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 191,380 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.9% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $73,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Comcast stock opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

