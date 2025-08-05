Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Today – August 2nd

Walmart, W.W. Grainger, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, and Regal Rexnord are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves selling goods or services over the internet rather than through traditional brick-and-mortar outlets. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential and operational efficiencies of online retail, digital marketplaces, and related logistics platforms. Their performance often reflects broader trends in consumer internet usage, digital payment adoption, and supply-chain innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.40. 16,740,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,707,151. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.03. The company has a market cap of $785.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW traded down $107.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $932.25. 1,263,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,051.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,034.57. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $893.99 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $83.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,606,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $82.70 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GameStop stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.08. 7,832,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,015,724. GameStop has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $35.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.39.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.62.

