New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 16,276 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,276 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,211,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,554.85. The trade was a 19.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total transaction of $251,214.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,685.40. This represents a 49.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $248.98 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.29 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

