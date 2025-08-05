Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Cuts Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.21.

Accenture Trading Up 1.2%

ACN stock opened at $258.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.45. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $254.20 and a 52 week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.