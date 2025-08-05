Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Sells 1,658 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 59,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 91,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 433,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,929,000 after buying an additional 329,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 target price on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.08.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.22 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

