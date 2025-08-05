Plan Group Financial LLC Buys 495 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $634.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $616.20 and its 200-day moving average is $589.15. The company has a market capitalization of $639.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $642.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

