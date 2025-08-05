Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Has $12.23 Million Holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 160,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,150,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE FDX opened at $217.50 on Tuesday. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.86 and a 200-day moving average of $234.49.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

