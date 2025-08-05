CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,410 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in CVS Health by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.