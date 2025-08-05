Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, U S Wealth Group LLC. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,396,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.84.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,913 shares of company stock valued at $32,902,432. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of V opened at $342.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.51 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

