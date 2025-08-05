American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 25,024 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,825,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,025,632,000 after buying an additional 955,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,015,269 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,488,482,000 after acquiring an additional 408,283 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of American Express by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,357,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,293,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,959 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,704,271 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,099,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $905,864,000 after acquiring an additional 126,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.05.

American Express Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:AXP opened at $298.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.10. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $329.14. The company has a market cap of $207.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

