Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,816,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,526,660,000 after buying an additional 866,596 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,277,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,356,614,000 after purchasing an additional 241,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,771,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,707 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 38,416.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,173,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723,050 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,321,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,785 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,913 shares of company stock valued at $32,902,432. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $342.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $631.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.51 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.