Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 651,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,783,000 after buying an additional 70,104 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $252.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Wall Street Zen lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

