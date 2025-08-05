Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,701 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,359,000 after acquiring an additional 815,003 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,232,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,958 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,454,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,082,000 after acquiring an additional 46,646 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.05.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

