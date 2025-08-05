Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 319 shares in the company, valued at $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,857. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE NOC opened at $590.50 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $592.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.