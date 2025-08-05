Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Has $5.19 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.4% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $219.73 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

