McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 39,039.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,982 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $350,935,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after acquiring an additional 895,896 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $211,824,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,547.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 641,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $179,715,000 after acquiring an additional 602,976 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $296,216.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,187. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,444,208. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

Shares of MCD opened at $304.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $265.33 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.39.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

