Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Vision Financial Markets LLC

Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,422 shares in the company, valued at $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.67, for a total transaction of $584,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,955,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,501,823.22. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,979 shares of company stock worth $11,330,746. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.16.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $252.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $241.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

