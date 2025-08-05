Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 629 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 156.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farrow Financial Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.8% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 212,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 38.4% during the first quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.56.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $767.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $776.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $800.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

