Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,382,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,548,889,000 after buying an additional 4,167,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 39,402,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,045,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,740 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,458,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $781,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,455 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 856.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,592,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,087 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

PFE stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

