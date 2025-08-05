Three Seasons Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 59,192 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,854,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 12.3% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Three Seasons Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $441.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $435.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.50. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

