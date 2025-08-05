Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Short Interest Update

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,810,000 shares, anincreaseof343.5% from the June 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $5,045,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 966,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,617,782.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,580. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 7.0%

WSM stock opened at $200.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.25.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

View Our Latest Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.