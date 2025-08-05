Empower Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,033,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 563,428 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AT&T worth $114,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in AT&T by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 143,744 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,255,000 after buying an additional 365,776 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 123,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after buying an additional 102,419 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.66.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of T stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

