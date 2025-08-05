Costello Asset Management INC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 950.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 909.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,858,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,217,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,067.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,869,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6,383.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,365,317 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $102.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

