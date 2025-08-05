PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Has $1.74 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises approximately 0.6% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.7% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.1% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.8% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $348.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.62.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $247.07 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.87 and a fifty-two week high of $382.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

