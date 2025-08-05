West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 368 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

West Michigan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.26.

Shares of XOM opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average is $109.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $462.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

