ING Groep NV Sells 26,668 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ING Groep NV cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,668 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,089,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,036,485,000 after buying an additional 93,409 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,549,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,744,000 after buying an additional 200,612 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,129,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,201,000 after buying an additional 514,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,993,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,438,000 after purchasing an additional 165,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,517,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ECL stock opened at $264.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.62 and a 12-month high of $274.17. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 34.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

