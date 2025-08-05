Associated Banc Corp Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,090,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,331 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,921,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,933 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,262,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,270,000 after acquiring an additional 53,759 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,062,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,940,000 after acquiring an additional 362,997 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,783,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,089,000 after acquiring an additional 52,693 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,361 shares of company stock worth $2,365,398. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:NEE opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

