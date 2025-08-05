Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $5,967,000. Encompass More Asset Management raised its stake in Netflix by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 1,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 33.6% in the first quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 48.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,170.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,234.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,087.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total value of $387,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 22,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.46, for a total transaction of $26,463,401.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $458,009.24. The trade was a 98.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,483 shares of company stock valued at $179,492,976. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.