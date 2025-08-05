Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 60,493 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises about 5.3% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 1.33% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $45,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPIE. Centricity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

