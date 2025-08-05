Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $51,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $310.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $314.84. The firm has a market cap of $511.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.