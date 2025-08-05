Acima Private Wealth LLC Acquires 646 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.2% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,451 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $417,842,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,023,000 after purchasing an additional 807,748 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,201.4% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 842,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,502,000 after acquiring an additional 805,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,458,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,716,000 after acquiring an additional 584,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $310.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $314.84. The stock has a market cap of $511.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

