Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 398 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,587,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,459,000 after buying an additional 38,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $135.44 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.