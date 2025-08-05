Total Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2,025.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,273 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $564.10 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $574.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $545.11 and its 200 day moving average is $510.97.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.