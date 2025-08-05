Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $66,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Connections Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $564.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $545.11 and its 200-day moving average is $510.97. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

