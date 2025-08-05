Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Unloaded Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) recently sold shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). In a filing disclosed on August 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chubb stock on July 17th.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 7/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) on 7/18/2025.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $267.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Capito

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

