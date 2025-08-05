Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Sells 328 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.5% of Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.8%

QQQ stock opened at $564.10 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $574.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.97.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

