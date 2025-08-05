Sfmg LLC Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $231.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.36.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 77.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. BNP Paribas began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.