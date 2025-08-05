Costello Asset Management INC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Costello Asset Management INC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.98. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

