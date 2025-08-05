108 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,869,000 after acquiring an additional 470,829 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after purchasing an additional 405,425 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,386,000 after acquiring an additional 308,973 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,079,000 after acquiring an additional 179,807 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,411,000 after buying an additional 173,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.8%

MELI opened at $2,395.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,453.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,233.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,707.50.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

