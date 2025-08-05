Plan Group Financial LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Plan Group Financial LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 106.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $220.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.22 and a 200-day moving average of $217.01. The company has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.