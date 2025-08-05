Advyzon Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,882 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.7% of Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $41.58.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

