Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Has $11.49 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,706 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. MWA Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Leerink Partnrs cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock opened at $472.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $456.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.46. The company has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.48 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($12.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

