Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $267.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.21. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $256.89 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Cigna Group from $388.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.56.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

