New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $9.31 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,894 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 218.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $212.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.83. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 247.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

